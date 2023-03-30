A police chase in Catawba County led to the arrest of an unregistered sex offender on Wednesday.

Paul Edward Ikard Jr., 52, of Hickory, is charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, identity theft, reckless driving and resisting a public officer. Upon his arrest, Ikard was served with outstanding warrants for failure to register as a sex offender, failure to notify law enforcement of address change, interfering with an electronic monitoring device and a parole violation, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Ikard was convicted in 2003 in Catawba County for indecent liberties with a child. In 2007, he was convicted in Burke County for second-degree rape. Ikard is listed on the North Carolina Sex Offender and Public Protection Registry as an aggravated recidivist, the sheriff’s office said.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division observed a vehicle displaying a fictitious license plate. Deputies initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of N.C. Highway 127 South and Old Farm Drive. Deputies began pursuing the vehicle after it failed to stop, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The fleeing vehicle crashed into an electrical pole at the intersection of Old Farm Drive and Valley Field Road. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot before being apprehended, the sheriff’s office said.

Once in custody, the driver provided deputies with a false name. The investigation revealed that the person was Ikard, the sheriff’s office said.

Ikard is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.