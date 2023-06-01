A Denver man will spend up to 19 years in prison following his conviction this week on attempted statutory rape charges.

Caleb Matthew Hale, 27, pleaded guilty to molesting a child younger than 15, according to a news release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office. The conviction came during Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Hale will also have to register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years, the release said.

On Sept. 7, 2021, the sexual act was witnessed by a third party who reported the activity to law enforcement. A sexual assault kit and DNA collection confirmed that Hale was the person responsible for molestation of the 14-year-old female victim, the release said.

During a forensic interview of the victim by the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County (CAPC), the victim disclosed that the activity had taken place on multiple occasions for approximately 10 months, starting in December 2020, the release said.

The victim wrote a statement that was read in court, according to the release. In it, she said, “No one should ever be exposed to his grooming again. I trusted him. I looked up to him … One day, he turned into a completely different person I didn’t even know existed.”

The case was investigated by Mike Crisp of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the CAPC. Assistant District Attorney Jessica Phillips handled prosecution for the state with the aid of Legal Assistant Dea Crowe. Superior Court Judge Justin N. Davis handed down the sentence, according to the release.