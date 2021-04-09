Catawba County man charged in string of 2019 thefts

A Catawba County man is charged with breaking into mini-storage units in 2019, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff's Office news release.

Alvin Jack Johnson, 41, is charged with six felony counts of breaking and entering, five felony counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and five felony counts of possession of stolen goods.

The charges stem from reports of storage units being broken into at Harris Mini Storage located in Maiden in August and December 2019. Evidence collected at the scene led investigators to suspect Johnson as the culprit, according to the release.

Johnson was arrested by the sheriff's office with the assistance of officers with the North Carolina Probation and Parole and Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

Johnson was jailed under a $40,000 secured bond.