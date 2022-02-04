 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catawba County investigators ask for help finding man charged with assaulting a handicapped person
Catawba County investigators ask for help finding man charged with assaulting a handicapped person

  • Updated
Assault Suspect.jpg

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office released this image of a man authorities say is a suspect in an assault on a female.

 Submitted photo

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted in connection with an assault on a handicapped person.

Capt. Aaron Turk, with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, said a man assaulted a woman in January. The woman has a prosthetic limb.

Investigators now have found a photo of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

Turk said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and some bruising.

Turk said the sheriff’s office has received some information since posting the suspect’s photo on Facebook and are following potential leads.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call the sheriff’s office at 828-464-3112.

