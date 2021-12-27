Catawba County crime and court stories of 2021

In 2021, Catawba County mourned a number of deaths. A family was devastated by the loss of a mother in a fatal shooting, and a 7-year-old child was gunned down on a Hickory street. Both of these cases remain unresolved. But some cases were wrapped up in 2021, including a triple homicide from 2017.
Here are five of the crime and court stories that caught the public’s attention in 2021:
Tangela Parker captured and charged with the murder of Michelle Marlow
On Jan. 13, police say Tangela Parker entered the TCS Designs plant in Hickory with a loaded gun and shot and killed her coworker Michelle Marlow. Parker and her husband Eric Parker ran from the scene and police soon put out a warrant for their arrest.
For six months following the fatal shooting, the Taylorsville couple evaded law enforcement. They were eventually captured in Phoenix, Arizona on July 13.
Tangela Parker was charged with murder, and Eric Parker was charged with accessory after the fact.
In September, both appeared in court for bond hearings. Tangela Parker was given a $250,000 bond and Eric Parker was given a $125,000 bond. Both still remain in custody at the Catawba County Detention Center.
The Hickory community waits to find out what will happen with Tangela and Eric Parker. As of December, trial dates have not been set and plea arrangements have not been made. They are both scheduled to return to court in February 2022.
District Attorney Scott Reilly said he is unsure if the case involving the Parkers will be resolved in 2022.
Reilly said his goal is to work through the county’s oldest murder cases first. He also takes into consideration if the defendant is in custody, if there are victims that are waiting for justice and the seriousness of a case.
“We still have five murders that happened in 2020,” Reilly said.
Zakylen Harris shot and killed while with his mother
Zakylen Harris died on the night of April 21 after being shot in the neck while in the passenger seat of a car his mother was driving on Tate Boulevard.
He was pronounced dead at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Surveillance video Hickory Police released during their investigation showed the victims’ vehicle turn onto Tate Boulevard at the 15th Street SE intersection. The suspect’s vehicle followed in the same direction.
Zakylen’s mother heard a woman in the other vehicle yelling at her, police said. That vehicle then pulled next to the victims’ vehicle and a shot was fired from the suspect’s vehicle.
The suspects then continued on Tate Boulevard at a high rate of speed.
Two other children in the vehicle, ages 6 and 1, were not injured.
Douglas Mason Wilson, 23, of Claremont was charged with first-degree murder.
In a Rule 24 hearing that took place in June, it was determined that Wilson’s case will proceed as non-capital first-degree murder and he will not face the death penalty, according to Catawba County court documents.
He is scheduled to return to court on March 7, 2022.
Defendants plead guilty to killing three at McCroskey’s in 2017
In 2017, two men shot into a vehicle parked outside of J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub and Grill in Hickory killing three young adults. Four years later, those two men pleaded guilty to the murder charges. Each will spend at least 64 years in prison.
Greydon Hansen, 28, and Dontray Tyrell Cumberlander, 28, both from Hickory, pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied vehicle this year during an August session of court, according to a previous HDR article.
Quajuae Kennedy, Cody Bouphavong and Justin Aiken died at the hands of Hansen and Cumberlander on April 7, 2017.
Justin Aiken’s father, Craig Aiken, was one of the parents who spoke to both Hansen and Cumberlander following their guilty pleas in court. “I will never see him become a husband, a father. I will never get to be a granddad and spoil his kids like every grandparent gets to do,” he said. “I will not get to see him become a man and see how his life would have turned out, all because of a senseless act by two monsters.”
“That was one of the most emotional victim impact statements I’ve ever heard,” District Attorney Reilly said. “That was a difficult case.”
Rivera and Curtis found guilty in 2016 Claremont murders
Jordan Rivera, 28, of Hickory and Arsenio Curtis, 32, of Hickory were the final two defendants in a 2016 murder case. This year, they both had their chance to convince a jury of their innocence. They were both found guilty.
Jordan Rivera was identified as a mastermind of a plan to steal drugs and money from Deidra Ramseur and Mark Wilson, according to a previous HDR article. He enlisted the help of four other men: Curtis, Reand Rivera, Devin Ussery and William Powell.
Ramseur and Wilson were both shot and killed on March 12, 2016 at their home in Claremont.
Jordan Rivera was found guilty of accessory before the fact, aiding and abetting first-degree burglary, aiding and abetting robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Superior Court Judge Athena Brooks imposed two life sentences for the accessory charges, as well as a lesser prison term for some of the other charges.
Judge William Pomeroy sentenced Curtis to two consecutive life sentences as well as lesser prison time for his other convictions.
In addition to first-degree murder, Curtis was also found guilty of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree burglary.
Reand Rivera, Ussery and Powell pleaded guilty to charges related to the case last year.
This was one of several cases that was scheduled to be wrapped up in 2020, but was delayed because of COVID-19, District Attorney Reilly said.
Minton found guilty in the shooting deaths of Knox and McKnight
On June 3, Daniel Minton, 22, of Lenoir was found guilty of shooting and killing two men four years ago in Hickory.
On Aug. 31, 2017, Minton went to Ridgeview Apartments in Hickory to purchase marijuana from Branique McKnight, 18, of Conover, according to a previous HDR article. Janarion Knox, 20, of Hickory was also there.
During the trial, Minton took the stand and argued that his actions were in self-defense and said both McKnight and Knox threatened him with firearms. The jury didn’t believe him.