Catawba County crime and court stories of 2021

The Hickory community waits to find out what will happen with Tangela and Eric Parker. As of December, trial dates have not been set and plea arrangements have not been made. They are both scheduled to return to court in February 2022.

District Attorney Scott Reilly said he is unsure if the case involving the Parkers will be resolved in 2022.

Reilly said his goal is to work through the county’s oldest murder cases first. He also takes into consideration if the defendant is in custody, if there are victims that are waiting for justice and the seriousness of a case.

“We still have five murders that happened in 2020,” Reilly said.

Zakylen Harris shot and killed while with his mother

Zakylen Harris died on the night of April 21 after being shot in the neck while in the passenger seat of a car his mother was driving on Tate Boulevard.

He was pronounced dead at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Surveillance video Hickory Police released during their investigation showed the victims’ vehicle turn onto Tate Boulevard at the 15th Street SE intersection. The suspect’s vehicle followed in the same direction.