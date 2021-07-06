Catawba County court cases pending include stabbing, shooting and DWI cases

A 2004 Ford pickup, driven by Roberts, was traveling south on N.C. Hwy. 16. Roberts attempted to turn left onto Mount Olive Church Road, failed to yield the right of way and collided with a northbound 2000 Harley-Davidson Sportster, according to a February news release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol. The truck fled the scene.

The motorcycle was driven by Troy Michael Faust, 26, of Conover. He died at the scene.

According to court documents, Roberts called police from a residence shortly after the crash. He told police he thought a motorcycle had hit him and asked if the motorcyclist was OK.

Police met with Roberts and reported that he was unsteady on his feet and had a strong odor of alcohol, according to the documents. The court documents also state that damage to Roberts’ vehicle matched reports from the scene.

A blood test was submitted.

Roberts’ case is listed as pending with no date for an upcoming court date.

2 counts of attempted murder in shooting

Dimitris Rashawn Williams was charged with two counts of attempted murder in Maiden on March 26.