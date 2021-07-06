Catawba County court cases pending include stabbing, shooting and DWI cases

Several high-profile court cases, including a man charged in the shooting death of 7-year-old Zakylen Harris, are pending at the Catawba County Courthouse.
Here’s a look at some of the more serious cases in 2021.
The stabbing death of Rebecca Hahn
Billy Joe Hahn Jr. was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder Jan. 18.
Rebecca Hahn was attacked and stabbed at a residence on 16th Street Drive NE in Hickory, according to a January news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. She later died from her injuries.
Deputies also found Kris Goodson suffering from a stab wound at a residence on 28th Street NE in Hickory. Goodson was treated and released from the hospital.
Catawba County court documents revealed Billy Joe Hahn Jr. was previously diagnosed with several mental illnesses and was moved from the Catawba County Detention Center to an N.C. Department of Adult Corrections facility for his own safety.
Hahn’s next court date is scheduled for Aug. 2.
Felony death by vehicle charge related to crash
Timothy Jay Roberts was charged with driving while impaired, felony death by vehicle and felony hit and run on Feb. 24.
A 2004 Ford pickup, driven by Roberts, was traveling south on N.C. Hwy. 16. Roberts attempted to turn left onto Mount Olive Church Road, failed to yield the right of way and collided with a northbound 2000 Harley-Davidson Sportster, according to a February news release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol. The truck fled the scene.
The motorcycle was driven by Troy Michael Faust, 26, of Conover. He died at the scene.
According to court documents, Roberts called police from a residence shortly after the crash. He told police he thought a motorcycle had hit him and asked if the motorcyclist was OK.
Police met with Roberts and reported that he was unsteady on his feet and had a strong odor of alcohol, according to the documents. The court documents also state that damage to Roberts’ vehicle matched reports from the scene.
A blood test was submitted.
Roberts’ case is listed as pending with no date for an upcoming court date.
2 counts of attempted murder in shooting
Dimitris Rashawn Williams was charged with two counts of attempted murder in Maiden on March 26.
Investigators said he shot two people, a man and a woman, multiple times sending them both to area hospitals in critical condition, according to a March news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office
Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said the two victims were both released from the hospital and are “continuing on with life.”
Williams’ next court date is Sept. 7.
The shooting death of a 7-year-old
Douglas Mason Wilson was charged with the murder of 7-year-old Zakylen Harris in April.
Zakylen was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle with his mother on Tate Boulevard on April 21.
There have been no additional charges in the shooting, but Capt. Jeff Young with the Hickory Police Department said other people were in the vehicle with Wilson at the time of the shooting. He said the department is working with the district attorney’s office, and there could be more charges.
Wilson’s next court date is July 19, according to court documents.