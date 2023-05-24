Three South Carolina residents have been charged after Catawba County authorities seized more than 1,100 grams of methamphetamine, 24 grams of fentanyl and more than $3,000 in cash, according to a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Anglea Marie Gibson of Branchville, S.C. has been charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and maintaining a vehicle for the purposes of manufacturing, selling or delivering a controlled substance. Gibson, 48, received a $155,000 secured bond on Tuesday.

Sentrel L. Bailey of Goose Creek, S.C. has been charged with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine. Bailey, 41, received a $200,000 secured bond on Tuesday.

David Shine of North Charleston, S.C. has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine. Shine received a $150,000.00 secured bond on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office worked with Hickory police, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration in making the arrests, the release said.

Further charges are pending, the release said.

“Excellent work by our investigative team,” Sheriff Don Brown said in the release. “Their efforts stopped these drugs from reaching our streets. Our law enforcement partnerships are continuing to benefit and protect the citizens of Catawba County."