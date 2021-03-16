Cash, drugs seized in Alexander County; $1 million bond set for Catawba County man

A Catawba County man is facing multiple drug charges after being arrested during a traffic stop in Alexander County.

Maynor Javier Yanez Basquez, 32, is charged with felony counts of possession of meth and heroin, as well as possession with intent to sell and deliver meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

He was issued a $1 million bond.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers flagged Basquez for driving without a license during a traffic checkpoint on Millersville Road, according to the release.

The officers found Basquez was wanted on warrants from Rowan County for kidnapping and child sex crimes.

A search of the vehicle turned up 8.5 grams of meth, 1.5 grams of heroin and large amounts of cash, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.