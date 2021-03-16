 Skip to main content
Cash, drugs seized in Alexander County; $1 million bond set for Catawba County man
1 comment
Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman poses with the drugs and cash recovered during an arrest at a traffic checkpoint. 

A Catawba County man is facing multiple drug charges after being arrested during a traffic stop in Alexander County.

Maynor Javier Yanez Basquez, 32, is charged with felony counts of possession of meth and heroin, as well as possession with intent to sell and deliver meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

He was issued a $1 million bond.

Officers flagged Basquez for driving without a license during a traffic checkpoint on Millersville Road, according to the release.

The officers found Basquez was wanted on warrants from Rowan County for kidnapping and child sex crimes.

A search of the vehicle turned up 8.5 grams of meth, 1.5 grams of heroin and large amounts of cash, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

