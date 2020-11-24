 Skip to main content
Car trouble leads to police troubles for driver; authorities found he had outstanding warrants
112520hdr-news-falseexplosion-p1

Long View police prepare to search a suspect at 3400 First Avenue Circle NW after a report of an explosion at the residence Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was arrested on outstanding warrants.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Police responded to a possible explosion on Tuesday but quickly discovered it was only a car backfire.

Police were relieved. The driver of the car was not.

Police found the driver, John Victor Freeman, of Long View had outstanding warrants. He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, one order for arrest for failure to appear on possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, one order for arrest for failure to appear on misdemeanor larceny. He received a $5,000 secured bond and was placed in the Burke County Detention Center.

Long View Police Chief T.J. Bates said he was relieved there was no explosion. “We are thankful that no incident occurred that resulted in injury to human life,” he said. Long View was the site on an explosion at a hydrogen fuel plant in April. That blast blew out windows in nearby homes.

Just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a resident in Long View reported hearing some type of explosion in the 3400 block on First Avenue Circle NW. When officers arrived they found a male, later identified as Freeman, in the front yard of a home on First Avenue Circle NW. Freeman said the car malfunctioned when he attempted to start the vehicle, according to Bates.

Long View Patrol Officer Hope Creed made the arrest.

