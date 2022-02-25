 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Car stolen from Hickory mall found in Florida; four teens face charges
Car stolen from Hickory mall found in Florida; four teens face charges

Dorothy Jarrett describes where she was standing when a man ran up to her and demanded her keys Monday at Valley Hills Mall in Hickory. Jarrett’s stolen Buick was found in Florida on Thursday, and four minors face charges in the case.

 KRISTEN HART, RECORD

Four juveniles have been charged in connection with the theft of a car from the Valley Hills Mall after the car was located in Florida on Thursday, Hickory police announced on Friday.

Police say the Buick Century was found at a gas station in Palm Coast, Florida, when a local deputy spotted the car and identified it as the stolen car.

Four juveniles were in the vehicle. Their names were not given but they were described as a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl. All four juveniles had been reported as missing to either the Hickory or Long View police departments.

All four were charged with grand theft of the motor vehicle.

Authorities in North Carolina and Florida are working together to bring the four back to North Carolina.

The car, which belongs to 83-year-old Conover resident Dorothy Jarrett, was stolen on Monday.

Jarrett said earlier this week she was confronted by a male covered in dark clothing who demanded her keys at gunpoint.

“They have my house keys, my information is in my car, everything, even took my coat,” Jarrett said.

The 15-year-old boy is facing an additional charge of carrying a concealed weapon while committing a felony because police believe he was the one who robbed Jarrett.

He was found with a BB air pistol and a black ski mask, according to the police.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

