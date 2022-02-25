Car stolen from Hickory mall found in Florida; four teens face charges

Four juveniles have been charged in connection with the theft of a car from the Valley Hills Mall after the car was located in Florida on Thursday, Hickory police announced on Friday.

Police say the Buick Century was found at a gas station in Palm Coast, Florida, when a local deputy spotted the car and identified it as the stolen car.

Four juveniles were in the vehicle. Their names were not given but they were described as a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl. All four juveniles had been reported as missing to either the Hickory or Long View police departments.

All four were charged with grand theft of the motor vehicle.

Authorities in North Carolina and Florida are working together to bring the four back to North Carolina.

The car, which belongs to 83-year-old Conover resident Dorothy Jarrett, was stolen on Monday.

Jarrett said earlier this week she was confronted by a male covered in dark clothing who demanded her keys at gunpoint.

“They have my house keys, my information is in my car, everything, even took my coat,” Jarrett said.