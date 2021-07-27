Car owned by missing man found in Iredell County

The car of a missing man was located in Iredell County.
Anthony John Jaworsky, 29, was last seen by his family in the Conover area of Catawba County on July 13. His car, a green 2015 Chevy Cruze, was located along Interstate 40 in Iredell County by the North Carolina Highway Patrol, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
This vehicle was unoccupied.
Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff’s office said the car was found on July 23.
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Jaworsky. Sheriff’s investigators consider the facts and circumstances associated with Jaworsky’s disappearance suspicious, the release stated.
Anyone with information about Jaworsky and or his disappearance is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.
