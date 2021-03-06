Car dealership employees thwart woman's effort to get vehicle using fake ID

Employees of the Randy Marion Sav-A-Lot in Hickory became suspicious when a woman tried to purchase a vehicle using an identity that did not add up.

The woman, Kimberly Hensley, was arrested and charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, according to the Hickory Police website.

The suspect was tripped up by a two-day disparity in birthdates, according to employees of the dealership.

Tim Thomas, general manager of the car dealership, said a woman contacted the dealership about purchasing a 2016 BMW X5 on Feb. 26. During the credit check process they found her first and last name checked out but not her date of birth.

Thomas said the birthday listed when they did a credit check was Dec. 12. Hensley told him she was born on Dec. 14. “It was nearly a perfect match,” he said.

After checking with the bank and contacting the Kimberly Hensley who was born on Dec. 12, the employees were sure the woman they were talking to was not who she said she was.

“It was only off by two dates, but we had one of our connections at the bank and he interviewed the actual customer,” Thomas said.