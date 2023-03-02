A Conover man was arrested on multiple drug-related charges in Alexander County on Wednesday, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Quincy Michael, 22, is charged with driving while impaired, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling to use a controlled substance. Michael is also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

On Wednesday, North Carolina State Highway Patrol was contacted about a vehicle in the parking lot of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. The caller reported a person slumped over the steering wheel in the driver’s seat of a red Ford F-150 truck, the sheriff’s office said.

The responding state trooper contacted 911 communications for a possible overdose. Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene to assist. Officers were able get the subject awake and started their investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies seized around 400 grams of marijuana, 1 gram of fentanyl, a Glock pistol, various drug paraphernalia and nearly $6,200 in cash, the sheriff’s office said.

Michael was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a $100,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to make a first appearance in Alexander County District Court on Monday.