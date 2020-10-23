California man convicted for drug trafficking in Catawba County

A California man has been convicted in federal court of trafficking drugs into Catawba County, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

David Alexander Moralez Jr. was convicted of two counts of distributing meth, one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and one count of money laundering on Wednesday, according to the release.

Officers with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office seized 2 pounds of meth Moralez had trafficked to Hickory and Newton from California, according to the release.

Various state, federal and local law enforcement took part in the investigation. The Hickory Police Department, Newton Police Department, Long View Police Department, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office were among the agencies involved.

“My office is in continual partnership with these agencies and others,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said in the release. “Through these partnerships we are holding those who bring drugs into Catawba County accountable no matter where they are.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.