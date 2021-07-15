Caldwell deputy shot during early morning standoff; suspect in custody

The victim identified Payne as the offender and also indicated that an 18-month-old child remained in the residence.

Deputies were able to establish contact with Payne who surrendered without incident at 7:34 a.m. Thursday. Payne, the 18-month-old child and Payne’s girlfriend did not suffer significant injuries.

Payne has a secured bond of $10 million. His first appearance was set for Thursday in Caldwell County District Court.

He was also served with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on an unrelated case of assault on a female, communicating threats and second degree trespass, according to the release. A secured bond of $1,000 was set for this case, according to the release.

Barlowe said the previous assault on a female charge did not involve Payne’s current girlfriend.

Donald and Sandra Oakes live next door. Sandra Oakes said she walked out of her home around 2 a.m. and heard police officers telling Payne to come outside.

Sandra Oakes said she heard Payne arguing with his girlfriend frequently. “I never wanted nothing to do with them,” she said.