Caldwell deputies shoot, kill man during Friday night call; SBI is investigating the case
CALDWELL COUNTY

Caldwell deputies shoot, kill man during Friday night call; SBI is investigating the case

An undisclosed number of Caldwell County deputies are on paid administrative leave as authorities investigate a Friday evening shooting that left one man dead.

Deputies responded to a call off Terrapin Ridge Lane in Granite Falls and found a man who was later identified as 56-year-old Troy Lee Carter armed with a gun and knife holding two females at the location hostage, according to the release from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies fatally shot Carter after he refused to follow orders. Carter died at the scene. No one else was injured, according to the release.

Deputies found the body of Carter’s brother-in-law, 48-year-old Timothy Lewis Davis, who lived at the home on Terrapin Ridge Lane. The deputies concluded Carter had shot and stabbed Davis, according to the release.

Carter was wanted at the time of his death for various charges including criminal trespassing and second-degree arson. The charges stemmed from his actions at the Terrapin Ridge Lane property, according to the release.

The deputies, who have not been named, are on leave while the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation looks into the matter. The SBI will delivers its findings to District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office. The sheriff’s office handed over body-camera footage to the SBI, according to the release.

The Record has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information on the case.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

