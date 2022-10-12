Burke deputies ask for public's assistance finding wanted pair from Catawba County

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding two people investigators believe stole a vehicle from a convenience store late last month.

Dustin Fernandez Leone Brewton, 33, and Bridget Anne Bessette, 25, both of whom are homeless and believed to stay in Catawba County, are wanted on charges of felony larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges stem from a Sept. 26 incident where a man reported a man and woman had stolen his white Kia SUV from the Cubbard Express on Old N.C. 10 in Hildebran while he was in the store, the release said.

The vehicle was located Oct. 4 in Catawba County. Burke deputies worked with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office to recover the vehicle and return the Kia to its owner, the release said.

Deputies are looking for Brewton and Bessette to serve them with felony warrants.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 828-438-5500.