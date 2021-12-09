A Burke County man faces sex offense charges in Alexander County, a news release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office says.
Justin Dean Chapman, 31, of Valdese, a registered sex offender, was charged with first-degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child, investigators said.
Chapman is charged with an offense that occurred between July 1 and July 15 in Alexander County. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Alexander County Detention Center, where he was placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
This case is still being investigated, the release says.
