Break-in at Alexander Central High School; one charged, no arrests

Two suspects broke into Alexander Central High School on Sunday, Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman said Tuesday.

The Taylorsville Police Department issued warrants for the arrest of Jesse Lee Powell, 20, from Burke County. Bowman said the other suspect is a juvenile. Powell is charged with breaking or entering a building, larceny after the fact and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, according to a social media post by the Taylorsville police.

The break-in happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Bowman said. Money was stolen from desks of teachers, along with various other items, Bowman said.

Officers have not found any signs of forced entry to the school, Bowman said.