Body found in Conover identified as 51-year-old man

A homicide victim whose body was found in Conover was identified as Luiz Enrique Rodriguez, 51, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a news release.

Rodriguez’s body was found in a wooded area along Lee Cline Road near the intersection of Eckard Road on Dec. 3, the release said.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced that a forensic pathologist from Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center had ruled Rodriguez’s death as a homicide, the release said.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing how Rodriguez was killed, Capt. Aaron Turk with the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Rodriguez was also known by the name Gose Gutierres, the release said.

The death was estimated to have occurred around Nov. 30, according to an email from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Communications Manager Kelly Haight Connor.

Johnny Stewart, 74, discovered the body on Saturday after his daughter mentioned a shiny object in the woods.

On Monday, Stewart told reporters the body’s head was covered by a hood and the pants were pulled down, exposing the knees.

He also mentioned seeing one white sock.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information concerning Rodriguez or this investigation to call 828-464-3112.