Billboards: $20,000 reward offered in Hickory murder case; sign posted on Interstate 40

A $20,000 reward has been offered in connection to a 2020 Hickory murder case. The reward is listed on at least two billboards, including one posted on Interstate 40 in Catawba County.

Cousins Xzavion Rashawn Watts, 20, and Damarion Isaiah Sharpe, 16, were shot and killed at a Marathon gas station in Hickory on May 10, 2020, according to a previous HDR article. No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Hickory Police Capt. Jeff Young said officers are looking into people of interest in the case. “This is an ongoing investigation,” he said.

Young said the family of the two victims told him in a meeting that they planned to put up the billboards. The reward is being offered by the family, not the Hickory Police Department.

The billboards display the victims' photos and ask those with information to call Hickory police at 828-261-2687.

This is the second Hickory murder case to have information posted in this manner this year. Billboards requesting information in the India Rice murder case were also posted around Catawba County.

Rice was killed in a shooting at her home in Hickory on May 12.

Her mother, Lanora Evans, purchased the billboards hoping someone with information would come forward. To date, there have been no arrests in the case.

