Bessemer City man charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle

A Bessemer City man was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle as the driver was leaving a convenience store in Crouse, according to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Lincoln County deputies were dispatched to the shooting around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 1 after the victim was able to drive a safe distance away and call 911. The incident occurred at the One Stop Convenience Store on West Old Highway 150.

Detective Greg Hager and responding deputies determined that the suspect, Grover Bradford Hay, 69, of 213 Hay Drive, Bessemer City fired shots at a vehicle occupied by Samuel Fredell and Brooke Lail who were leaving the store.

According to the release, Hay and Fredell exchanged angry words inside the store. Multiple shots were fired at the vehicle by the suspect from a handgun. The victims did not know the suspect.

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s detective and two Gaston County Police officers located Hay at his residence and placed him under arrest on two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill. He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.