A Lenoir man was charged in connection to a break-in at the Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement shelter.

William Cane Byrd, 23, is charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a dog, felony possession of stolen property and felony possession of burglary tools, according to a news release from Caldwell County.

On April 15, animal care employees received a call about a dog muzzled and tied to a tree. After multiple attempts to find the owner, an animal care enforcement officer took the dog to the shelter, the release said.

The shelter is located at 180 Government Way in Lenoir.

On the night of April 15, a person broke into the shelter and removed a dog. Byrd was identified as the dog’s owner. He is charged in connection to the break-in, the release said.

Byrd is out on bond. The dog was returned to his care. Animal care enforcement officers determined that Byrd was not the person who left the dog muzzled and tethered to a tree, the release said.

The Lenoir Police Department investigated the break-in, the release said.