Attorney, next court date set for Hickory man charged with attempted murder in Maiden shootings

The man charged with shooting two people in Maiden on Friday was in court on Monday.
Dimitris Rashawn Williams, 29, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder after law officers say he sent two people to area hospitals with multiple gunshot wounds Friday evening.
Williams asked for a bond while in court. “I haven’t been in trouble in three or four years,” Williams said to Catawba County District Court Judge Mark Killian.
Williams did not receive a bond during his first appearance but he did get an attorney. Herbert Pearce was appointed as his attorney.
A probable cause hearing for Williams was set for April 19.
The shooting happened on Ramseur Road in Maiden. Both victims, a man and a woman, were still in serious condition over the weekend.
The shootings were investigated by the Catawba County Sherriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation.