Attorney, next court date set for Hickory man charged with attempted murder in Maiden shootings

The man charged with shooting two people in Maiden on Friday was in court on Monday.

Dimitris Rashawn Williams, 29, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder after law officers say he sent two people to area hospitals with multiple gunshot wounds Friday evening.

Williams asked for a bond while in court. “I haven’t been in trouble in three or four years,” Williams said to Catawba County District Court Judge Mark Killian.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Williams did not receive a bond during his first appearance but he did get an attorney. Herbert Pearce was appointed as his attorney.

A probable cause hearing for Williams was set for April 19.

The shooting happened on Ramseur Road in Maiden. Both victims, a man and a woman, were still in serious condition over the weekend.

The shootings were investigated by the Catawba County Sherriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Robert Reed Follow Robert Reed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today