Attorney for Hudson murder defendant granted access to medical, arrest records of deceased

A judge granted a defense attorney’s motions for access to arrest and medical records for a Hildebran man who was killed in July.

The judge ruled during a court hearing on Wednesday.

The records pertain to 30-year-old David Land, who was killed in July after being run over by a pickup truck at the Love’s Truck Stop in Newton. Land’s half-sister Sara Prestwood is charged with murder in his death.

Prestwood appeared in court along with her attorney Victoria Jayne on Wednesday.

Jayne made motions for various documents, including medical records pertaining to the night of Land’s death as well as 10 years of medical records for Land. She said the documents would allow her to investigate a possible history of mental health problems and substance abuse.

She also asked for 10 years of arrest and incident reports she said would show Land’s lengthy criminal history in jurisdictions outside Catawba County.

Jayne indicated these records could help support claims of self-defense, saying that Prestwood and other family members had been subject to threats and assaults from Land.

“We are legally entitled to show that in fact my client was fearful of Mr. Land and had every reason to be fearful and that her family had reason to be fearful of him,” she said.

Assistant District Attorney Melanie Earles said Jayne’s request seemed too broad, arguing that it was excessive to ask for 10 years of records.

Judge Eady-Williams also granted Jayne’s motion directing the Newton Police Department to preserve evidence in the case.

Earles pushed back against that motion as well, saying she had just been assigned the case and wanted to speak with Newton police on the matter. She also said prosecutors shared all the discovery materials they have with the defense.

Eady-Williams rejected the prosecution’s request, saying she saw no difference between the motion to preserve and the legal obligations police already have to retain evidence.

“Quite honestly, the idea to have to file a motion to preserve should be unnecessary,” Eady-Williams said. “It should be standard because I would like to believe that, regardless of what I would or could order, that law enforcement would routinely hold onto evidence and not destroy evidence without a preservation notice.”