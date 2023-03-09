A CashPoints ATM along Springs Road was broken open Sunday, according to police reports.

The Hickory Police Department is searching for three suspects who used a vehicle and chain to open the ATM and steal the cash contained inside, Hickory Police Department Media and Community Services Coordinator Kristen Hart said.

The Hickory Police Department responded to the scene at 3 a.m. on March 5. The ATM is at the Members Credit Union at 2144 12th Ave. NE, according to the report.

On Thursday, crime scene tape could be seen hanging in front of the machine. Parts of the machine were missing.

The damages to the ATM were estimated at $5,000, according to the report. An unknown amount of cash was reported stolen.

No arrests have been made in the case, Hart said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.