Arrest made in ambulance fire at CVCC

A 52-year-old man is charged with setting fire to an ambulance used for training classes at Catawba Valley Community College.

Paul Peter Lavoie is charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and burning personal property. He received a $15,000 secured bond on Wednesday.

His arrest comes after a training vehicle at the community college burned Tuesday night.

Lavoie was arrested in the Mountain View community, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle is a total loss, Capt. Aaron Turk of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said. Most of the damage was contained to the cab of the vehicle

Investigators with Hickory City Fire Marshal’s Office, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation determined this fire was intentionally set, according to the release.

The ambulance was parked at the college’s East Campus.