Arrest made in Alexander County rape investigation

Police have arrested a suspect believed to be involved in a July rape of an elderly woman in Alexander County.

Julius Santez Williams, 35, of Yadkin County, was arrested Friday afternoon in Newton. He is charged with felony first degree rape, first degree burglary, first degree kidnapping and felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges stemmed from a home invasion incident where an elderly woman was sexually assaulted on July 19 at a residence located in the Hiddenite community of Alexander County.

Investigators received information on Friday afternoon that Williams was in the Newton area of Catawba County, according to the release.

The Newton Police Department and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office as they went to Williams' reported location at an apartment complex located on South Cline Avenue in Newton. Officers spoke with a woman who stated that Williams had left on foot from her vehicle at the apartment complex.

Officers searched the area.