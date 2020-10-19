Arrest made in Alexander County rape investigation

Police have arrested a suspect believed to be involved in a July rape of an elderly woman in Alexander County.
Julius Santez Williams, 35, of Yadkin County, was arrested Friday afternoon in Newton. He is charged with felony first degree rape, first degree burglary, first degree kidnapping and felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.
The charges stemmed from a home invasion incident where an elderly woman was sexually assaulted on July 19 at a residence located in the Hiddenite community of Alexander County.
Investigators received information on Friday afternoon that Williams was in the Newton area of Catawba County, according to the release.
The Newton Police Department and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office as they went to Williams' reported location at an apartment complex located on South Cline Avenue in Newton. Officers spoke with a woman who stated that Williams had left on foot from her vehicle at the apartment complex.
Officers searched the area.
A short time later, a witness reported that they saw Williams near Jaycee Park and the Greenway in Newton. Officers found Williams near the park and chased him on foot, according to the release.
Williams was taken into custody on Alexander County charges by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, where he was interviewed by Alexander and Catawba County detectives.
Following the interview, Williams was taken to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held under a $1,225,000 secured bond.
Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman thanked the Newton Police Department and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office in the release for their assistance in this investigation. The arrest shows how teamwork between different agencies helps get dangerous criminals off the street, Bowman said in the release.
