Arrest made in 7-year-old's shooting death

A Claremont man was arrested and charged with murder in the killing of 7-year-old Zakylen Greylen Harris.

Douglas Mason Wilson, a 23-year-old from Claremont, was arrested and charged with first degree murder related to the Wednesday night shooting death of Zakylen, according to court documents. Wilson was also charged with possession of marijuana.

Zakylen died Wednesday night after being shot in the neck while in a passenger seat of the car his mother was driving on Tate Boulevard, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Zakylen was pronounced dead at Catawba Valley Medical Center, Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said during a press conference on Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two other children in the vehicle, ages 6 and 1, were not injured.

Surveillance video showed the victims' vehicle turn onto Tate Boulevard at the 15th Street SE intersection and move into the left lane. The suspects’ vehicle followed in the same direction in the right lane. The victims’ vehicle changed to the right lane putting them in front of the suspects’ vehicle.

The victim's mother then heard a woman in the other vehicle yelling at her. The vehicle then pulled next to the victims' vehicle and a shot was fired from the suspects' vehicle, police said.