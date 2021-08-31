 Skip to main content
Armed man and police officers involved in Lenoir shooting identified
LENIOR POLICE

Armed man and police officers involved in Lenoir shooting identified

083121hdr-news-shooting-p3

A North Carolina SBI agent and Lenoir police officers confer at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Morganton Boulevard on Monday.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

The Lenoir Police Department identified the armed man and the police officers involved in a shooting Monday that left the man in critical condition.

Joshua Alan Kirby, 25, remained in critical condition at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Lenoir Police Department. Kirby was shot by Lenoir police on Monday afternoon.

The release did not include the city where Kirby lives and all questions were referred to the SBI.

The Lenoir officers who fired weapons on Monday were Patrol Sergeant James Moore, Detective Landon Annas and Detective Zachary Wickline, according to the release. An officer was also grazed by a bullet, according to an earlier news release from the department. Lenoir police did not say which of the three officers involved in the shooting was injured.

The SBI is investigating the shooting.

All three members of the department will remain on administrative leave/assignment pending the outcome of the investigation. This is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting, according to the news release.

