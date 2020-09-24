Are marks left on vehicles linked to sex trafficking? Probably not but Hickory police are investigating

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Hickory Police Department is investigating strange markings that were found on vehicles in Hickory. The marks have been the subject of rumors that they are connected to sex trafficking.

The Hickory Police Department received some reports of markings on car windows at the Target department store, El Paso Mexican Restaurant and Tractor Supply Company in the vicinity of Hwy. 70. None of the reports listed anyone as harmed, according to a press release from the department.

The marks are of various numbers and letters or indiscernible marks, according to Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator for the department.

“We are currently investigating these incidents to identify the person(s) responsible and will take out any applicable charges,” the release stated.

The incidents were discussed on social media and represent a common trafficking myth that involves kidnapping or physically forcing someone into a situation, according to the release.

The department shared a link to snopes.com which shares information on the myth.