The owner of Amos Essential Oils and a Newton man were both sentenced to more than eight years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

Shawn Lamont Hickman, 32, of Newton, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Amos Lamont Bruen, 47, of Valdese, was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison on a charge of distribution of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena King said.

Both men pleaded guilty. Bruen entered his plea on Nov. 22, 2022. Hickman entered his plea on Feb. 14, 2023, King said.

In addition to the prison terms, Hickman and Bruen were each ordered to serve four years of supervised release after they are released from prison. The men were sentenced on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell, King said.

Beginning in December 2021, law enforcement became aware that Bruen was dealing narcotics out of a business he owned in Hickory called Amos Essential Oils, according to documents and information presented in court, King said.

An undercover officer visited Bruen’s business and arranged to purchase narcotics from Bruen, King said. Between December 2021 and February 2022, the undercover officer met several times with Bruen at his store and conducted multiple controlled purchases of methamphetamine totaling more than 1.5 kilograms. Court records show that Hickman was present on several occasions while the undercover officer was conducting the controlled purchases, often armed with a firearm, King said.

Amos Essential Oils was located at 322 U.S. Highway 70 SW.

On Feb. 26, 2022, law enforcement observed Hickman engage in narcotics transactions in the parking lot of a pool hall, formerly known as the Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill.

Hickman was arrested and officers recovered a firearm and methamphetamine from Hickman’s vehicle, King said.

The Corner Pocket II is now named The Gateway Pub & Grill. The restaurant is located at 534 U.S. Highway 70 SW.

On March 1, 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Bruen’s residence. During the search of Bruen’s home and vehicle, officers seized marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and a firearm. An additional firearm and ammunition were also seized from Bruen’s business, King said.

The defendants are currently in federal custody. The two men will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility, King said.

King said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Hickory Police Department were part of the investigation.

Assistant United States Attorney Brandon Boykin of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte prosecuted the case, King said.