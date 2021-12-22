Alexander County woman expected to plead guilty in $15M embezzlement case

Lia Bantavani with the U.S. Department of Justice said Donna Osowitt Steele has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Steele has not appeared before a judge to accept the plea deal as of Wednesday. Steele is expected to formally accept the plea agreement in Charlotte, Bantavani said. Her court date has not been scheduled.

Federal court documents indicate Donna Osowitt Steele defrauded an unnamed Hickory company of $15 million through credit card charges, checks, QuickBooks transactions and wire transactions from 2013 through January 2020.

Bernd Motzer confirmed the unnamed company is USA Tigra. “We are gratified that justice is being done,” Motzer, the president of the company, said in an email.

Steele was employed at the company in 1999 and was promoted to chief executive officer in 2015, court documents say. She was fired from the company on Jan. 28, 2020.