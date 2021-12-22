Alexander County woman expected to plead guilty in $15M embezzlement case

Lia Bantavani with the U.S. Department of Justice said Donna Osowitt Steele has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Steele has not appeared before a judge to accept the plea deal as of Wednesday. Steele is expected to formally accept the plea agreement in Charlotte, Bantavani said. Her court date has not been scheduled.
Federal court documents indicate Donna Osowitt Steele defrauded an unnamed Hickory company of $15 million through credit card charges, checks, QuickBooks transactions and wire transactions from 2013 through January 2020.
Bernd Motzer confirmed the unnamed company is USA Tigra. “We are gratified that justice is being done,” Motzer, the president of the company, said in an email.
Steele was employed at the company in 1999 and was promoted to chief executive officer in 2015, court documents say. She was fired from the company on Jan. 28, 2020.
The documents say she used stolen money to fund an extravagant lifestyle and a personal business, Opulence by Steele, in Taylorsville. The store was operated by Steele and her family and once had a Hickory address, according to the store's Facebook page. Opulence by Steele was a high-end clothing and furniture boutique Steele founded in 2013. Documents say Steele transferred more than $350,000 of embezzled money to the family company.
According to the documents, some of the charges to company credit cards Steele made include $1 million for travel expenses on airlines and hotels for herself, her family and friends, $1 million in entertainment-related expenses and $500,000 in jewelry.
When credit card companies reached out to Steele about suspicious transactions she would respond saying the transactions were approved, the documents say.
Charges in 1995
This is not the first time Steele has faced criminal charges.
An employee at the Clerk of Court office in Davie County said Steele was charged with four counts of worthless simple checks and two probation violations in 1995.
What is Tigra?
Tigra is a manufacturing company which makes cutting materials for tools. Tigra was founded in Germany in 1983 by Harald Feld and Helge Motzer, the company’s website says. In 2000, the company founded the daughter company Tigra USA in West Jefferson, North Carolina. The company moved to Hickory in 2008.
Court documents say the embezzlement was discovered after vendors began withholding products from Tigra because of nonpayment or late payments, customers complaining about being placed on credit holds, employees having their company credit cards declined, and employees not being paid on time.