Alexander County woman charged in fatal stabbing; defendant listed victim as her boyfriend on Facebook

An Alexander County woman has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her boyfriend.

Taylor Adele Snook, 27, was charged with murder Tuesday after officers with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office found 39-year-old Timothy Crane stabbed in a home on U.S. Highway 64/90 West, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Alexander County EMS pronounced Crane dead at the scene, according to the release. Deputies were called to the home around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Snook lists Hiddenite as her place of residence on her Facebook page. She had also posted that she was in a relationship with Crane.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.