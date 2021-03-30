Alexander County Sheriff's Office receives two new K-9s

Two K-9s, Ash and Bane, have joined the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office to assist in tracking, searching and drug seizures.

Ash and Bane, both 15 months old, are Belgian Malinois and come from the Czech Republic, according to Sheriff Chris Bowman. Although they are the same age, they are not siblings.

The two K-9s were partnered with their handlers Cpl. Jacob Barnes and Cpl. Cole Weitzel and are currently receiving extensive training, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

According to the release, the K-9s were purchased through seized drug money that was turned over to the sheriff’s office by the Drug Asset Forfeiture Program. The money was also used to outfit the handlers with equipment for handling and transporting the K-9s.

The county will now have three K-9s. Lt. Timothy Simms and German shepherd K-9 Mick are already on staff.