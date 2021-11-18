Alexander County Sheriff: Man on probation captured after he fled from law officers

A manhunt began in Alexander County when police attempted a traffic stop around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said.

Bowman said the driver, Bobby Simmons Jr., failed to stop and police chased him through the northwestern part of the county west of Taylorsville. They lost him when the driver left the vehicle and ran on foot into a wooded area, Bowman said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With the help of bloodhounds, authorities were able to locate him in the wooded area around 11:15 a.m.

Simmons is on probation for assault with a deadly weapon. Bowman said Simmons was also driving without a license.

No injuries were reported. Charges are pending in the case.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.