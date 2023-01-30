 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking
ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County school employee charged with slapping student, fired from school system

  • Updated
  • 0
tcampbell.JPG

Campbell 

An Alexander County Schools employee is charged with assaulting a student. 

Statesville resident Teresa Ellison Campbell, 63, is charged with misdemeanor counts of child abuse and assault on a child younger than 12, according to a release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell said Campbell is accused of slapping a student. The assault occurred Thursday and was reported to authorities on Friday, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and school system.

Campbell was fired from the school system, according to a statement on the school system's website.

She was listed in the school system staff directory as a teacher assistant at Ellendale Elementary School’s Exceptional Children program. Her name was removed from the staff directory some time Monday afternoon.

People are also reading…

Alexander County Schools Public Information Officer Denita Dowell-Reavis declined to confirm Campbell’s job with the school, only referring to her as a classified employee. She said that category includes teacher assistants.

The Spotlight's David Rose talks with Sean Goode, the executive director of Choose 180. It's a nonprofit that aims to help youths change their trajectory and rise above what they call the "school-to-prison pipeline." David asks what we can do about the recent spate of teen violence in the Puget Sound area, and what we can do to get these kids on the right track.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sculptors in Japan and Slovenia transform ice into winter palaces and statues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert