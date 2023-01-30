Alexander County school employee charged with slapping student, fired from school system

An Alexander County Schools employee is charged with assaulting a student.
Statesville resident Teresa Ellison Campbell, 63, is charged with misdemeanor counts of child abuse and assault on a child younger than 12, according to a release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.
Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell said Campbell is accused of slapping a student. The assault occurred Thursday and was reported to authorities on Friday, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and school system.
Campbell was fired from the school system, according to a statement on the school system's website.
She was listed in the school system staff directory as a teacher assistant at Ellendale Elementary School’s Exceptional Children program. Her name was removed from the staff directory some time Monday afternoon.
People are also reading…
Alexander County Schools Public Information Officer Denita Dowell-Reavis declined to confirm Campbell’s job with the school, only referring to her as a classified employee. She said that category includes teacher assistants.