Alexander County school employee charged with slapping student, fired from school system

An Alexander County Schools employee is charged with assaulting a student.

Statesville resident Teresa Ellison Campbell, 63, is charged with misdemeanor counts of child abuse and assault on a child younger than 12, according to a release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell said Campbell is accused of slapping a student. The assault occurred Thursday and was reported to authorities on Friday, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and school system.

Campbell was fired from the school system, according to a statement on the school system's website.

She was listed in the school system staff directory as a teacher assistant at Ellendale Elementary School’s Exceptional Children program. Her name was removed from the staff directory some time Monday afternoon.

Alexander County Schools Public Information Officer Denita Dowell-Reavis declined to confirm Campbell’s job with the school, only referring to her as a classified employee. She said that category includes teacher assistants.