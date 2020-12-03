Alexander County school custodian charged with peeping

A school custodian in Alexander County has been charged in connection with a camera placed in a staff bathroom at Wittenburg Elementary School, according to a release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Justin Childers, 32, of Taylorsville, is charged with one felony count of peeping, according to the release. He was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

Childers’ Facebook page lists his occupation as custodian at Ellendale Elementary School in Alexander County.

The charges come after a camera was discovered Monday in the staff bathroom at Wittenburg. It was placed under the sink and was found on the floor, according to the release.

Renee Meade, director of communications and public information for Alexander County Schools, said law enforcement is investigating and the school system could not comment because it is a personnel matter.

She said Wittenburg and Ellendale “have been thoroughly searched” and that no other cameras were found.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

