Alexander County man shot at his home; sheriff’s office seeking information

An Alexander County man was shot at his home by an intruder demanding money on Aug. 28, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment, the release said.

The shooting took place at a residence located on Steel Bridge Loop in the Bethlehem Community near the Highway 127 bridge.

The victim told investigators the intruder entered his residence shortly after 8 a.m. and demanded money and his wallet. A scuffle ensued and the victim believes that he was shot by the intruder at that point.

The intruder was dressed in black with lettering on the front of his shirt and wore a black mask, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting or a suspect matching this description in the area is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 828-632-2911 or Alexander County Crimestoppers at 828-632-8555.