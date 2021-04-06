 Skip to main content
Alexander County man faces rape charge
ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County man faces rape charge

An Alexander County man is charged with statutory rape following an investigation by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Paul Reese, 35, was charged with felony statutory rape of a 13-15-year-old. He is being held under a $750,000 secured bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. Reese has a first appearance date of Monday, April 12 in Alexander County District Court.

Reese lives in the Wittenberg community, just across the Catawba River from Catawba County. He was arrested on Monday.

Joshua Paul Reese
