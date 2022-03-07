Alexander County man charged with statutory sex offense

A man from Alexander County is charged with a number of sex offenses.

Weldon Allen Seeds, 30, of the Hiddenite community is charged with statutory sex offense with a child by adult, indecent liberties with a child, incest with a child 13-15 and defendant is six or more years older, statutory rape of a child 15 years old or younger and crimes against nature.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said the assault happened in January and law officers began their investigation soon after.

Seeds is currently being held at the Alexander County Law Enforcement Center where he is being held under a $750,000 secured bond.

