Alexander County man charged with officer impersonation, kidnapping

A Bethlehem man has been charged with impersonating a sheriff’s deputy.

Timothy Bryan Stafford, 38, is charged with two counts each of impersonating a law enforcement officer and second-degree kidnapping, according to a release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, two people at the Wittenburg Wildlife Access told deputies they were confronted by a man with a flashlight and a badge claiming to be part of a stakeout in the woods and asking what the two were doing there.

The sheriff’s office determined that Stafford was not an officer. Stafford was charged with kidnapping because the victims did not believe they were allowed to leave during the interaction, according to the release.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

