 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alexander County man charged with officer impersonation, kidnapping
0 comments
alert top story

Alexander County man charged with officer impersonation, kidnapping

{{featured_button_text}}

A Bethlehem man has been charged with impersonating a sheriff’s deputy.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Timothy Bryan Stafford, 38, is charged with two counts each of impersonating a law enforcement officer and second-degree kidnapping, according to a release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, two people at the Wittenburg Wildlife Access told deputies they were confronted by a man with a flashlight and a badge claiming to be part of a stakeout in the woods and asking what the two were doing there.

The sheriff’s office determined that Stafford was not an officer. Stafford was charged with kidnapping because the victims did not believe they were allowed to leave during the interaction, according to the release.

Stafford

Stafford 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert