Alexander County fugitive faces wrongful death lawsuit
breaking top story

Alexander County fugitive faces wrongful death lawsuit

071521hdr-new-marlows-p2

Justin Marlow, husband of shooting victim Michelle Marlow, hugs his mother-in-law, Teressia Bowman, while visiting his wife's gravesite at Brookford Cemetery on Tuesday evening. Marlow has filed a wrongful death suit against Tangela Parker, the woman charged with killing his wife. 

 Robert Reed

The husband of a woman killed at a Hickory furniture plant in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the woman who has been charged with murder in the case.

Justin Marlow’s lawsuit against Tangela Parker was filed Wednesday, legal assistant Ashley Smith said. Hickory attorney Lyndon Helton is representing Marlow.

The family is requesting payment from Parker for various harms including the emotional toll of the loss, funeral and medical expenses and compensation for future income lost to the family when Michelle Marlow died.

Justin Marlow is also asking for more than $10,000 in punitive damages.

Parker is charged with shooting and killing Michelle Marlow at TCS Designs, the furniture company where they both worked.

Parker was on the run with her husband Eric until their capture earlier this week in Arizona. The extradition of the pair is pending.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

