Alexander County fugitive faces wrongful death lawsuit

The husband of a woman killed at a Hickory furniture plant in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the woman who has been charged with murder in the case.

Justin Marlow’s lawsuit against Tangela Parker was filed Wednesday, legal assistant Ashley Smith said. Hickory attorney Lyndon Helton is representing Marlow.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The family is requesting payment from Parker for various harms including the emotional toll of the loss, funeral and medical expenses and compensation for future income lost to the family when Michelle Marlow died.

Justin Marlow is also asking for more than $10,000 in punitive damages.

Parker is charged with shooting and killing Michelle Marlow at TCS Designs, the furniture company where they both worked.

Parker was on the run with her husband Eric until their capture earlier this week in Arizona. The extradition of the pair is pending.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.