Alexander County couple charged in 1991 baby death case; body of infant found 30 years ago in Nags Head

DNA evidence from a 1991 baby death on the coast of North Carolina has led authorities to an Alexander County couple.

Scott Gordon Poole, 54, and his wife, Robin Lynn Byrum, 51, both of Taylorsville, were arrested this month by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. They are charged with felony concealing birth of child, according to a news release from the Nags Head Police Department.

The DNA sample confirmed Byrum and Poole were the parents of the deceased infant, a news release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said.

Additional charges may be filed pending further investigation, the Nags Head police said.

On April 4, 1991, Nags Head Police officers found the body of an infant in a trash can on East Tides Drive in south Nags Head. Officers were unable to establish Baby Doe’s gender due to decomposition.

The medical examiner’s office in Greenville determined the child died by blunt force trauma to the face and asphyxiation, according to the Alexander sheriff’s office.

It is believed that Robin Byrum was living on the Outer Banks during the time the deceased infant was found, the Alexander sheriff’s office said.