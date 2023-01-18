Accused killer Tangela Parker pleads not guilty in the fatal shooting of coworker Michelle Marlow at Hickory furniture plant

Tangela Parker pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of a coworker.

Parker appeared in Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday to be formally arraigned for first-degree murder. Parker is charged in the shooting death of 51-year-old Michelle Marlow.

During the arraignment, defense attorney Victoria Jayne told the court that Parker would be pleading not guilty. Parker's trial is scheduled for Sept. 11.

Marlow was shot and killed at TCS Designs in Hickory on Jan. 13, 2021. Marlow, Parker and her husband, Eric Parker, were all TCS Designs employees. The Parkers were arrested in Arizona six months after the shooting in July 2021, according to police reports. Eric Parker is charged with accessory after the fact.

Jayne filed a motion for additional discovery regarding the autopsy of Marlow’s body. The defense and prosecution agreed to an order for the complete autopsy file from the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The file includes photos, X-rays and medical tests that may have been taken during the autopsy, Jayne said while addressing Superior Court Judge Gregory Hayes.

Jayne said the order will be modified. She said the original request was to have the autopsy records sent directly to her office. The modification will have the requested documents sent to the district attorney’s office for the prosecution to provide to the defense.

Marlow’s husband, Justin Marlow was present in the courtroom. He was accompanied by Michelle Marlow’s father, Terry Bowman, her stepmother Teressia Bowman and other family members and friends. Michelle’s family could be seen crying during and after the hearing.

Justin Marlow said he hopes Parker is found guilty and never sees daylight again.

Terry Bowman sad the family will be in court every time Parker appears. “It’s going to be a long process,” Justin Marlow said.