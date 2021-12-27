A look ahead to 2022: Homicide defendant Lennon Henderson released on bond; mother claims he is innocent

Editor’s note: For four years the Hickory Daily Record followed the story of the man who was found dead in the aftermath of a house fire in Maiden. Investigators quickly determined that the man, Harry Lewis “Wesley” Bruner Jr., was shot and killed before the fire started. Four people were charged in the case: Lennon Henderson, Nolan Smith, Lucas Smith and Nicholas Smith. In 2022, the 2017 murder case will be heard in Catawba County Superior Court. The trial date is set for Feb. 14, 2022.
Lennon Riley Henderson was 16 when he was arrested and charged for the murder of his 40-year-old cousin Harry Lewis “Wesley” Bruner Jr. Four years later, his bond was lowered and he was released before his trial.
Henderson, who is now 20, was granted a reduced $100,000 bond by Judge Lisa Bell with the condition that he live with his mother Mandy Gamble and he follow a curfew. He originally had a $1.5 million bond.
Henderson was released on bond on Oct. 28.
Henderson’s family pleaded for his bond to be lowered before Bell’s decision in letters filed at the Catawba County Courthouse.
Gamble moved to Catawba County with her children only nine months before Bruner was shot and killed in Maiden. “We came from a domestic violence situation for 20 years. We moved here to get away from it,” she said.
Henderson was friends with Bruner, Gamble said.
Before the murder, Henderson would regularly help his cousin around the house. “Riley taught him how to wash laundry,” Gamble said. “Riley taught him how to go to the grocery store and buy groceries.”
“(Henderson) had been trying to turn things around,” Gamble said. “Several weeks before we had a heart-to-heart about getting things back on track.”
According to a previous HDR article, Bruner was found dead in the ashes of a house fire in Maiden on Aug. 5, 2017. It was later determined he had died from a single gunshot wound to the back of the neck.
Henderson was charged with murder four days later. Nolan and Lucas Smith, along with their father Nicholas Smith, 39, were all charged with accessory after the fact.
Lucas Smith admitted to investigators three days after the shooting that he was involved in planning and participated in a burglary at Bruner’s home, according to Catawba County court documents. He also told police that Henderson was involved.
Gamble said she doesn’t believe her son killed Bruner. The night before Bruner’s house was set on fire, she said Henderson came home around 9 p.m. “He came home tipsy,” she said. “I asked him what was wrong. He said he had drank a little bit.”
She had to leave around midnight and asked her son, who was on the couch, to watch his then 12-year-old sister. She returned at 6 a.m. to find Riley still on the couch. “He would have never left her alone,” she said. “Riley is very protective of his sister.”
Gamble said the day her son was arrested, investigating officers told her they knew Henderson didn’t kill Bruner. “Multiple officers stood there and told me they knew for a fact that my son had nothing to do with the murder, but they thought he knew who did,” she said.
Henderson has little trust in police and fears talking to them might get him in more trouble, Gamble explained. “He said, ‘They are going to try to get me for something that I’ve done in the past. They are not going to trip me up. I don’t have anything to say to them’,” Gamble said.
Henderson’s trial date is set for Feb. 14, 2022. Nicholas Smith and Nolan Smith are both scheduled to return to court on Feb. 7, 2022.