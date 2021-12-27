A look ahead to 2022: Homicide defendant Lennon Henderson released on bond; mother claims he is innocent

Henderson was friends with Bruner, Gamble said.

Before the murder, Henderson would regularly help his cousin around the house. “Riley taught him how to wash laundry,” Gamble said. “Riley taught him how to go to the grocery store and buy groceries.”

“(Henderson) had been trying to turn things around,” Gamble said. “Several weeks before we had a heart-to-heart about getting things back on track.”

According to a previous HDR article, Bruner was found dead in the ashes of a house fire in Maiden on Aug. 5, 2017. It was later determined he had died from a single gunshot wound to the back of the neck.

Henderson was charged with murder four days later. Nolan and Lucas Smith, along with their father Nicholas Smith, 39, were all charged with accessory after the fact.

Lucas Smith admitted to investigators three days after the shooting that he was involved in planning and participated in a burglary at Bruner’s home, according to Catawba County court documents. He also told police that Henderson was involved.