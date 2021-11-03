 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A Catawba man was charged in the death of a motorcyclist in Hickory.
0 Comments

A Catawba man was charged in the death of a motorcyclist in Hickory.

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A driver involved in a fatal SUV-motorcycle crash Oct. 22 has been charged with death by vehicle, a Hickory police report says.

Cofield Ray Alexander Bost, 23, of Catawba, was charged Oct. 24.

The crash happened when Bost's 2000 Chevrolet Suburban switched from the right to left lane as it was southbound on Startown Road. The SUV collided with a motorcycle in the left lane at 23rd Street Drive SE.

The motorcyclist, Daniel Eugene Coley, 56, of Maiden, was taken to a hospital in Charlotte, where he died Oct. 23.

Bost told police he was having having problems with the SUV’s transmission, and that he was positioning his vehicle to cross the median so he could reach a gas station to buy transmission fluid.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ruggs in court after fatal vehicle crash

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert