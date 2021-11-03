A Catawba man was charged in the death of a motorcyclist in Hickory.

A driver involved in a fatal SUV-motorcycle crash Oct. 22 has been charged with death by vehicle, a Hickory police report says.

Cofield Ray Alexander Bost, 23, of Catawba, was charged Oct. 24.

The crash happened when Bost's 2000 Chevrolet Suburban switched from the right to left lane as it was southbound on Startown Road. The SUV collided with a motorcycle in the left lane at 23rd Street Drive SE.

The motorcyclist, Daniel Eugene Coley, 56, of Maiden, was taken to a hospital in Charlotte, where he died Oct. 23.

Bost told police he was having having problems with the SUV’s transmission, and that he was positioning his vehicle to cross the median so he could reach a gas station to buy transmission fluid.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.