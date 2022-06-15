911 call: 'I just shot two people'; No bond set for man charged in quadruple shooting

A Claremont man charged with murder in a fatal shooting will be held without bond, a Catawba County District Court judge said Wednesday.

Aaron Lavito Linebarger, 36, of Claremont, also was charged with two counts of attempted murder in a deadly shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Catawba County District Court Judge Robert Mullinax Jr. issued Linebarger a $1 million bond for the two attempted murder charges. Mullinax ordered Linebarger to be held without bond for the murder charge.

Defense attorney Victoria Jayne was appointed by the court to represent Linebarger.

Catawba County sheriff’s deputies responded to Cheyenne Oaks Drive in Claremont shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday where four people were found shot. Three were taken to area hospitals, and one person was dead, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Linebarger was one of the people shot. The release said it appeared Linebarger inadvertently shot himself. He was taken into custody upon release from the hospital.

Linebarger called 911 that night. He claimed he fired his gun in self-defense.

"I just shot two people that attacked me in my home," he said on the 911 call.

Euphagenia Williams, 68, of Claremont, was found dead at the home. Andrew Williams, 34, and Monique Williams, 37, are in serious condition and are being treated at an area hospital, the release said.

The shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance, the release said.