9 pounds of opioid pills seized in vehicle search

Three men were arrested in Caldwell County on Sunday for opioid trafficking.
Jermaine Douglas Grandy, 39, of Lenoir, Nevaeh Douglas Grandy, 18, of Lenoir and Khyran Rasaan Littlejohn, 25, of Morganton were charged with multiple counts of trafficking in opioids, according to a press release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.
The three were taken into custody following a vehicle stop in Granite Falls. A search warrant was executed.
Narcotic agents with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Ice Unit located and seized more than 9 pounds of Fentanyl pills (approximately 36,000 pills) under the hood of a 2018 Mercedes Benz GLE 63A, according to the release. They also seized $894, three handguns and the vehicle used to transport the Fentanyl.
The drugs seized during the investigation have a total street value of more than $1 million, according to North Carolina state drug guidelines, the release stated. Fentanyl is an opioid pain medication.
Following the initial investigation, investigators also searched the Grandy residence located on Old North Road in Lenoir where they located 29 firearms and more than 5,000 rounds of ammunition.
Jermaine Grandy was placed in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond. Nevaeh Grand and Littlejohn were each placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
“This ring of individuals was a major pipeline for Fentanyl pills into this county and surrounding counties,” Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones said in the release. “We are going to send them away for a long, long time. I would also like to thank the NC SBI, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Lenoir Police Department, Boone Police Department and the Taylorsville Police Department for their valued assistance in this investigation.”
