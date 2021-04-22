7-year-old shot, killed on Tate Boulevard in Hickory on Wednesday night

A 7-year-old was shot and killed on Tate Boulevard Wednesday night.

Zakylen Greylen Harris died from a gunshot wound to the neck, according to a press release issued by Hickory police. He was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his mother on one of Hickory’s main thoroughfares.

Two other children in the vehicle, ages 6 and 1, were not listed as injured by police.

Police are searching for an SUV traveling east on Tate Boulevard around 11:12 p.m. Wednesday. The release said the SUV possibly had multiple occupants with a white female with blonde hair in the front passenger seat.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551 or Investigator Tammy Johnson at tjohnson@hickorync.gov.

Catawba County EMS, Hickory firefighters and Hickory police responded to the shooting call.